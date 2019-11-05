Get ready for an underwater adventure! Sunny Side Theater presents, Finding Nemo Kids. This is a Pilot Production and the cast is so excited! The crew will be performing Finding Nemo at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse. All of the fish fun will be on November 15 and 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $11 students & seniors 65+, or $7 kids 12 & under
You can find more information at their website, sunnysidedrama.com, or call them at (251) 510-1808.
