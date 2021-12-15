The following information was provided by Sunny Side Theater:
Sunny Side Theater proudly presents “Miracle on 34th Street” December 17 - 19, 2021 for the first time in Mobile in 10 years! The charming story of Kris Kringle & Susan Walker tells of a little girl whose faith in the magic of Christmas has disappeared. Similarly, Kris Kringle himself is struggling to find true believers.
In a twist of fate, Kris stumbles upon the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and ends up as the Macy’s Santa Claus, warming the hearts of the shoppers, clerks, and RH Macy himself. When he finds himself in trouble with the courts of New York, it is up to the children of New York to show everyone the true magic of Christmas. With amazing songs by Meredith Willson, the show is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.
Live music direction by Daniel Driskell
Tickets can be purchased at https://our.show/sst/miracle for $17 adults, $13 seniors 65+, $9 students, $7 kids 12 and under. The show is being presented at the Baker High School Auditorium. Call 251-510-1808 for more details.
Show Times:
December 17 & 18 at 7 pm
December 18 & 19 at 2 pm
Directed by Chris Paragone and Lauren Westbrook
For more information visit this website sunnysidedrama.com.
