A big weekend is coming up at the Flora-Bama! The annual Super Chili Bowl Cook-Off is set to go with great food, drink and lots of fun!
Flora-Bama Co-Owner Pat McClellan joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.
Super Chili Bowl Cook-Off
Saturday, February 1st
Flora-Bama
Doors open at 10am, Tasting begins at 12pm and goes until 3pm
Tickets - $20 donation to American Cancer Society on site day of & includes all you can eat sampling of chili plus a free drink (soda or draft beer)
The Flora-Bama Lounge and Package is a gulf front oyster bar, beach bar, and Gulf Coast cultural landmark, touted as being America's "Last Great Roadhouse". The Flora-Bama takes its name from its location on the Florida-Alabama state line. This famous Gulf Coast establishment has been entertaining visitors and locals alike since 1964. Featuring 365 days a year of live music from top regional and national acts as well as home of the world famous "Interstate Mullet Toss and Gulf Coast’s Greatest Beach Party”.
Flora-Bama
17401 Perdido Key Drive
Pensacola, FL 32507
