The following information was provided by Mike Rover:
Perhaps today more than ever, we are looking for encouragement and guidance to help further our careers and build our businesses. As a result, the marketplace aspect of today’s church has emerged as a central focal point for communities. As President of Mike Rovner Construction Company (https://www.rovnerconstruction.com/) and Marketplace Pastor with the City Church California of Ventura, California, Mike Rover has had the great privilege of building a successful company – guided by strict adherence to faith principles which he now shares with his church congregants.
With his first book Supernatural Business, Mike Rovner shares the biblical scriptures and Divine inspiration that served to guide him throughout his distinguished career. Based on a comprehensive set of faith principals, Supernatural Business empowers budding entrepreneurs by connecting them to the power of God. Prayer is a centerpiece of Rovner’s Supernatural Business.
In Supernatural Business, Rovner unveils how his business practices are guided by strict adherence to his faith, which led him to grow his company from one person to 300 employees. Supernatural Business is written as an antidote in a world that appears to be operating more and more in the natural.
It is these principles that are also at the core of the Thrive Teaching Program, an array of Marketplace In A Box resources designed for the purpose of helping pastors and leaders realize the maximum potential of their businesspeople in the marketplace.
