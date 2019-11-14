With Christmas a little over a month away, toys need to be stocked for families in need. The Dumas Wesley Community Center is inviting the community to join them in helping over 70 low-income families residing in Crichton area and Sybil Smith Family Village. The Dumas Wesley Community Center provides parents with an opportunity to purchase new toys and bikes for Christmas at a fraction of their retail value, usually 75-80% off. All monies raised will support the After-School Achievement Program which provides year-round activities, sports and special events for at-risk youth.
You can drop off new, unwrapped toys and/or bikes by December 6, 2019 at the Dumas Wesley Community Center, 126 Mobile Street Mobile, Al. 36607. You can also call them at (251) 479-0649.
For more information, visit their website.
