If you are looking for some fun this winter then look no further than Tacky Jacks. The 4th Annual Wacky Winter of Fun series will feature different events to include regional artists, local organizations, and games each week this winter beginning January 6. The Gulf Shores location will host activities on Mondays and the Orange Beach Location on Tuesdays throughout January and February.
A monthly schedule of events is listed below and reservations can be made online at www.tackyjacks.com.
Monday, January 6, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores)
Art al Fresco "Tacky Jacks T-Shirt Hobo Bag"
Learn to upcycle T-shirts into bags. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
Tuesday, January 7, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach)
Art al Fresco "Driftwood & Shell Wind Chimes"
Create a coastal wind chime from items found in nature. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
Monday, January 13, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores)
Art al Fresco "Guitar String Jewelry"
Wear your music and make a custom guitar string bracelet, earrings, or ring. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
Tuesday, January 14, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach)
Art al Fresco "Create with Paint"
Create with paint on canvas. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
Monday, January 20, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores)
Art al Fresco "Ductigami" Duct Tape Crafts
Looking for something to do while the kids are out of school? Or maybe you want to learn how to craft with this tacky tape so you can start your Duct Tape Tacky Sweater? Make a duct tape wallet, jewelry, flowers, bow and more! Learn the techniques of Ductigami. All ages lunch & learn $15 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
Monday, January 27, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores)
Art al Fresco & Hands on Habitat Special Edition "Rare Lionfish Jewelry"
Make a necklace or earrings from lionfish fins and spines at this all ages lunch & learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Free for spectators (no craft or lunch). Arrive 15 minutes early.
Tuesday, January 28, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach)
Art al Fresco "Sports Teams and More Wooden Checkerboard"
Create your own custom checkerboard. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
Monday, February 3, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores)
"Hands on Habitat" with Gulf State Park
Hands on educational nature series free for all ages. Lunch not included. No RSVP Required
Tuesday, February 4, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach)
Art al Fresco "Living Art, Air Plants and Succulents"
Create a living art piece and bring the outside in. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
Monday, February 10, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores)
Beach Games, Game Show Edition
Do you like Game Shows? Play games like Let's Make a Deal, The Price is Right and Trivia. Win prizes at this all ages event! Due to the popularity of this event, we require guests to RSVP online ($5). A $5 gift card will be issued to guests with a reservation at the door.
Tuesday, February 11, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach)
Art al Fresco & Hands on Habitat Special Edition "Oyster Shells & Pearls"
Make an oyster shell ornament or necklace at this all ages lunch & learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Free for spectators (no craft or lunch). Arrive 15 minutes early.
Monday, February 17, 10-11:30 am (Gulf Shores)
Art al Fresco "Mardi Gras Bead Mosaic or Wreath"
We don't throw beads, we recycle them into art! BYOBeads or use ours. All ages lunch & learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
Tuesday, February 18, 10-11:30 am (Orange Beach)
Art al Fresco "Mardi Gras Bead Mosaic or Wreath"
We don't throw beads, we recycle them into art! BYOBeads or use ours. All ages lunch & learn $20 includes lunch. RSVP online. Arrive 15 minutes early.
