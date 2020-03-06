Gulf Coast Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis Kickoff Party
Saturday, March 7 from 2-4 PM
Tortuga Adventure Golf in Spanish Fort
This event is the official campaign kickoff party for the Gulf Coast Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis walk, which will be held Saturday, April 25 at 9:30 AM at The FORT Container Park in Spanish Fort. Attendees at the kickoff party will have the opportunity to learn more about Take Steps, sign up, and can enter to win some great prizes. Tortuga Adventure Golf is also donating a portion of each round of mini golf play to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.
To support the campaign or start a team, visit www.cctakesteps.org/GulfCoast.
Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation – Alabama/Northwest Florida Chapter
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/alabama
(646) 387-2149
alabama@crohnscolitisfoundation.org
Chapter Board Member Elizabeth Yeackle and the Gulf Coast Take Steps 2020 Honored Hero Haley Denmark joined us on Studio10 to talk about the events and share their stories of living with Crohn's & Colitis.
Read more about Haley's story here:
https://online.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/site/TR?pg=informational&fr_id=8769&type=fr_informational&sid=4062
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.