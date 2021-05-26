The Safe Haven provides a temporary home for disabled veterans. With the help of donations, The Safe Haven can offer basic needs, case management, and personal assistance. The property sits on 2 acres of land and has a large fishing pond for the veterans to enjoy.
Brandon Lloyd and Tina Nelson joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the big grand opening on June 5, 2021.
