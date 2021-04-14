4 years ago, Saraland’s Matt Peacock was working at his family’s saw mill. He was a former baseball player, but quit after some struggles and an injury.
Last week, Matt Peacock made his Major League Baseball debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was a historic night in which he came in the game in extra innings, pitched 3 innings without allowing an earned run, was credited with the win, and got his first big league hit. Remarkable!
Matt joined us on Studio10 to talk about the night and the ups and downs of his storybook rise to the big leagues.
Click on the interview to hear more!
