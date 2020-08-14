Get ready for Fairhope, Alabama’s first and only food and drink tour! Taste of Fairhope is a walking tour through downtown Fairhope that connects you to the delicious flavors of the city, beautiful scenery, and stories of history and culture to give you an unforgettable experience.
They are currently partnering with restaurants, developing our website, and putting together an amazing experience for you!
Follow on Facebook and Instagram for the latest information on launch date, giveaways, participating restaurants, and to watch our journey. #fairhopealabama #fairhope
https://www.facebook.com/Taste-of-Fairhope-680097425966453/?ref=page_internal
About the Team:
We want to share the faces behind Taste of Fairhope. We're Chris and Laney Andrews. We are a husband and wife team (most days, we've both quit a few times). We became a team three years ago when we created a food tour in Mobile, AL - Bienville Bites Food Tour.
But before that, we married nearly 10 years ago and lived a lot of life over the past years. We’ve grown our family by adding three little people. Our lives started in completely different careers, but sometimes life has a funny way of twisting and turning. A friend shared the idea of a food tour which captivated us and we ran with it in Mobile. Chris still has a day job, but driving the Mom Taxi and hustling this side gig has become Laney's full time job.
So, we think we make a pretty good team when we play to our strengths. Laney loves all the details, planning, events, and hospitality. Chris is the history buff who is a self-proclaimed Chief Eating Officer who likes to tinker with Google Ad words. Together we love to eat and bring people together over delicious food and drink.
We are so excited to hear your story, share a drink, and talk over a delicious meal! Taste of Fairhope is just right around the corner!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.