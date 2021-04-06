For the 13th year, Mobile-based Team Focus will host its annual (sole) fundraising event, “A Night with Nick Saban” set for THURSDAY, MAY 6, 2021 at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel in Mobile, Al. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction featuring numerous signed sports memorabilia. Dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. Team Focus founder Mike Gottfried will speak and introduce keynote speaker, Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban.
Founders, Mike and Mickey Gottfried, expressed their gratitude by saying, “Team Focus is grateful to be celebrating 20 years of filling the gap in the lives of fatherless young men. The continual support from the community has made these years life-changing and impactful for the ones we serve. Thank you for being part of the team! We look forward to many more years of walking alongside the lives of these young men as they fulfill their God-given destiny.”
Individual tickets are $100. A table for ten is $1,000. Due to Covid precautions, capacity – normally including 60+ tables – is limited to 40 tables. Tickets are expected to reach sold out status quickly due both to the event’s popularity and limited space.
Sponsorships are available starting at $6,000, which includes:
- Table for Ten
- Autographed Saban Items (2)
- Program Ad
- Event Signage
To purchase tickets, and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities at the event, contact the Team Focus office at 251.635.1515 or visit teamfocususa.org.
