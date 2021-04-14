The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is celebrating Telecommunicators/Dispatcher Week. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey 'Hoss' Mack joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. He says he is so grateful for the hard workers on his team.
This special week is April 12-16, 2021. If you would like more information on the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, visit them online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.