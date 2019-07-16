It's Rodeo time! The 86th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo starts this weekend. With the rescheduled 61st Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament to follow. Mark Schambeau joined us on Studio10 with some details. Click on the video link to see his interview. The Rodeo schedule and website is listed below:
86th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
Thursday July 18th
6:30pm – Liar’s Contest Begins
7:30pm – Rollin’ in the Hay (music)
Friday July 19th
5am – Cannon Blast Start of Tournament (Media Highly Recommended)
515-630 – Media Interviews
10am – Weigh Station Opens
4pm – Blues in Trouble (music)
7pm – Weigh Station Closes
730pm – The Molly Ringwalds (music)
Saturday July 20th
10am – Weigh Station Opens
11am – Prime Country (music)
5pm – The Red Clay Strays (music)
7pm – Weigh Station Closes
Sunday July 21st
10am – Weigh Station Opens
11am – Bruce Smelly (music)
3pm – Keith Burns & The Back Pew Riders (music)
5pm – Weigh Station Closes
5pm – Cannon Blast Close of Tournament (Media Highly Recommended)
630pm – Contender Random Drawing
Monday July 22nd (Awards Ceremony)
6pm – Awards Ceremony at The Grounds
61st Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament
Saturday July 27th
10am – Weigh Station Open
2pm – Mobile Area Children’s Charity Expo Starts
5pm – Weigh Station Closes
6pm – Mobile Area Children’s Charity Expo Ends
6:30pm – Awards Ceremony Begins
