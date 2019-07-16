It's Rodeo time! The 86th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo starts this weekend. With the rescheduled 61st Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament to follow. Mark Schambeau joined us on Studio10 with some details. Click on the video link to see his interview. The Rodeo schedule and website is listed below:

86th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

Thursday July 18th

6:30pm – Liar’s Contest Begins

7:30pm – Rollin’ in the Hay (music)

Friday July 19th

5am – Cannon Blast Start of Tournament (Media Highly Recommended)

515-630 – Media Interviews

10am – Weigh Station Opens

4pm – Blues in Trouble (music)

7pm – Weigh Station Closes

730pm – The Molly Ringwalds (music)

Saturday July 20th

10am – Weigh Station Opens

11am – Prime Country (music)

5pm – The Red Clay Strays (music)

7pm – Weigh Station Closes

Sunday July 21st

10am – Weigh Station Opens

11am – Bruce Smelly (music)

3pm – Keith Burns & The Back Pew Riders (music)

5pm – Weigh Station Closes

5pm – Cannon Blast Close of Tournament (Media Highly Recommended)

630pm – Contender Random Drawing

Monday July 22nd (Awards Ceremony)

6pm – Awards Ceremony at The Grounds

61st Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament

Saturday July 27th

10am – Weigh Station Open

2pm – Mobile Area Children’s Charity Expo Starts

5pm – Weigh Station Closes

6pm – Mobile Area Children’s Charity Expo Ends

6:30pm – Awards Ceremony Begins

https://adsfr.com/

