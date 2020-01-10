80th Annual Camellia Club of Mobile Camellia Show
Get ready for a day full of festive florals! All the fun is on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Shoppes at Bel Air and This event is free to the public so be sure to bring your friends and family. This is the 80th Annual Show and they are celebrating in a big way! Be sure to visit this website for more information. Mobilecamiella.com
Details include:
When: January 18, 2020
Hours: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Shoppes at Bel Air
Admission: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.