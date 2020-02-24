Rev up your engines for a great show! The Port City Corvette Club hosts its 10th Annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show. All the fun is on February 29, 2020 at Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort. This event is rain or shine and registration starts at 8:00 a.m. It is only $25 to enter your vehicle. Judging starts at 12:00 p.m. and awards will be given out at 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Danny Shaw at (251) 421-1155 or Brenda Drinkard (251) 252-6148.
Details include:
When: February 29, 2020
Where: 20000 Bass Pro Drive Spanish Fort, Al.
Hours: Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.
Entry Fee: $25 per vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.