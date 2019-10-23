Get ready to run! The 10th Annual Dog River Ghost Chase 5k Run/Walk is coming up! The run boasts one of the most scenic courses, up and over the Dog River Bridge and back, right around sunset. Post-race festivities include music, a costume contest with divisions for kids as well as adults, and a grand prize drawing for a kayak. All proceeds go toward the Dog River Clearwater Revival.
There is also some fun for the kids! The Goblin Gallop is 1/4 mile will be at 5:00 p.m. the same evening. The Ghost Chase 5k will begin at 5:10 p.m. The races will start and end at the Dockside Marina, 4960 Dauphin Island Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36605. There are spectacular views from the top of the Dog River Bridge that you will be sure to enjoy!
All participants are encouraged to dress in costume. Special awards will be presented to the costume contest winners – Adults and kids divisions. Awards for 5k winners and ribbons for kids’ Goblin Gallop. Drawings for awesome prizes including a kayak-you must be present to win.
Entry Fee: Pre-race
Day of Race:
Adults: $20 Adults: $25
Children (12 and under): Free (shirt not included) Children: Free
Children (12 and under): $10 (shirt included)
Entry fees include short-sleeve race tee shirt, entry to the post-race party and a raffle ticket. No shirt option for Adults – subtract $3 from entry fee
Participants who pre-register by October 12 will receive two raffle tickets in their race packets.
You cannot forget the post-race party including food, beverages, and music at the Dockside Marina.
For more information, go to this website or visit them on Facebook.
Sponsors include Hiller Companies, Coldsmith Ryder and Associates, a Wealth Management Practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Councilor CJ Small, district 3; Armbrecht Jackson, Mellow Mushroom, Donaghey Mechanical Contractors, Binki’s Ice Cream Boat, Lamar Advertising, Miss Sally Seafood, Experimax Computer Store and Training for Warriors.
