The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Committee and the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Foundation proudly present the 68th Annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival on the streets of downtown Fairhope. The hours are 10am-5pm Friday through Sunday. The festival is free to the public.
More than 200 exhibitors will bring their best works from all over the country, including many from the Southeast, to showcase at this prestigious, juried show. Enjoy live entertainment and festival cuisine from the food court during this wonderful three-day fine arts festival.
The festival was chosen as one of the top events in the southeast for March by the Alabama Bureau of Tourism and the event is also one of the top 20 events selected by the Southeast Tourism Society. The festival was also selected in the Top 100 in 2018 by Sunshine Artist Magazine.
The featured artist for the Festival is Allison Ashurst Niemeyer. More on Allison Ashurst Niemeyer can be found below...
For more information on the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, visit fairhopeartsandcraftsfestival.com or call 251-229-1874.
The Annual Arts and Crafts Festival in Fairhope is the biggest event in Fairhope each year by all metrics - size, revenue and attendance. And within that show, the feature artist and selection of the artwork to publicize the annual event, are as popular as the rings at a wedding. This year, that decision by the Arts and Crafts Festival Committee is especially exciting because a local artist has become the recipient. Mrs. Allison Norris Ashurst is the 2020 Festival selected artist. She enjoys her multi-faceted career as artist, mother and businesswoman in Fairhope. In 2006, she opened an art gallery for a year in Fairhope, and participated in the Fairhope art community. She also taught art for several years at Faulkner Community College. She then adjusted her priorities to demonstrate her talent as a working mom, continuing to accept art commissions, and donating her art to many local organizations and fundraising efforts. Today, she balances her time between family, art and marketing activities in her family business. In her painting for the Festival, she has created an image of the Fairhope Floral Clock. Floral displays have not been featured as the Festival selection for many years. To locals, this botanical color reminds us of the municipal decision years ago that helped transform Fairhope from a small town into a growing city. For tourists and guests, the colors represent the beauty and imagination that personifies Fairhope.
Mrs. Ashurst works with a variety of mediums, but her favorite expressions are in oil and acrylic due to their depth and richness. She finds inspiration in nature so she can transport the vivid colors, textures and emotions onto a canvas with many layers of paint. However, her work is often more traditional when the focus is portraiture of children and animals or architecture. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Birmingham Southern College and a Masters of Art Education from the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She currently lives and works in Fairhope. Allison is involved in the Exceptional Foundation of the Gulf Coast (EFGC) and has collaborated with some participants in that organization by encouraging them and their art. The EFGC is a nonprofit entity chartered to meet the social and recreational needs of the special-needs community in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. “I’m excited,” she says, “to promote the Exceptional Foundation, as the mom of a special needs child and through my art. I hope to share my booth in the Festival with some works of these outstanding individuals.” The EFGC is another creative art source that is supported by the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival Foundation.
The floral clock certainly highlights the values we find on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. The sixty- three foot by forty-two foot colorful working timepiece welcomes guests as they arrive on the north side of our city. The clock was designed by Paul Fontenot of Garden Design Solutions, Inc. (GDSI) and was funded partially by the Committee on Public Art of the Eastern Shore Art Center. The clock is a unique and functional part of everyone’s Fairhope. Congratulations to Mrs. Ashurst for her contribution to the Arts in Fairhope!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.