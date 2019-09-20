The 12th Annual Hangout Oyster Cook-Off Craft Spirits & Beer Weekend has just added MasterChef star Aarón Sanchez to this year’s lineup. Chef Sánchez is an award-winning chef, TV personality, cookbook author and philanthropist. He is the chef/owner of Mexican restaurant Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans, and a judge on FOX’s hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF. He co-starred on Food Network’s Chopped and Chopped Junior, and is the author of two cookbooks. His latest book, Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef is a memoir of his life and legacy and will be released in October. Hosted for the 8th year by Alabama’s Own Food Network Star, Martie Duncan, this year’s event will benefit the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama to raise over $15,000 in funds for special needs children in Baldwin County. There will be a silent auction during the event and 100% of the proceeds will go towards supporting this cause.
The Pitmaster & Pappy - An Exclusive Hangout Cook-Off Event
For the first time at the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off, there will be a one-of-a-kind culinary pairing experience hosted by 6x World BBQ Champion Pitmaster Chris Lilly and his good friend Chef Aarón Sanchez. Chef Lilly and his team are known for bringing home the gold from the world's most prestigious barbecue championships. Chef Sanchez is known for his modern spin on Latin favorites. Together, the two will create a world-class BBQ dinner menu paired with rare bourbons and wine, including the elusive Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, considered by many to be the best bourbon money can buy.
Tickets are available for $200 and are extremely limited for this exclusive experience. Food and drink are included with your ticket.
This is a separate ticketed event. Tickets do not include admission to Saturday’s Hangout Cook-Off (sold separately). AVAILABLE FOR ONLINE PURCHASE ONLY. Ages 21 and over event only.
About Alabama’s Own Food Network Star Martie Duncan
Chef and cookbook author Martie Duncan is best known as Alabama’s culinary ambassador, with 3 cookbooks about Alabama food to her credit. Her current book, Alabama Cravings: the Most Requested Recipes from Restaurants Past and Present, sold over 15,000 copies to date. Martie was the runner up on season 8 of the culinary competition Food Network Star, and a winner on the hit show Guy’s Grocery Games.
Non-Profit Support for Miracle League of Coastal Alabama
The Hangout Oyster Cook-Off is proud to support Miracle League of Coastal Alabama in donating over $15,000 towards building a playground, ballpark and all-inclusive complex for the special needs children of Baldwin County. They will host a silent auction this year during the cook-off, and 100% of the proceeds will go to this cause.
Website: www.hangoutcookoff.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheHangoutOysterCookOff
Instagram: www.instagram.com/hangoutcookoff
Twitter: twitter.com/hangoutcookoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.