Kid’s Day is a great resource for parents and each child will be able to receive free hearing and eye exams as well as dental exams. We will have health screenings for guest and free haircuts for kids. We will have over 60 vendors that day set up to providing information for families. Life South will also be set up collecting blood for the shortages they are experiencing through the summer months. Our surprise this year we will have a helicopter landing at event for the kids to see by the Coast Guard (MH65) and their pilots. The opening Ceremonies will begin at 10:30 and our Jello Eating Contest is at 12 noon. Kids interested in participating in this event must sign up early. RSVP to 251-666-2488. There will be a Beach Ball Drop at 1:00 and the children who received the designated balls will take home door prizes like bicycles, gift cards passes to AMF, AMC, Get Air, and various toys and etc… Entertainment will be from Bud McClain and the Gonzo Band.
6th Annual Kid’s Day 2018
Sponsored by SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce
Location: Tillman’s Corner Community Center
5055 Carol Plantation Road, Mobile AL 36619
Phone: 251-666-2488
Time: 10-2pm.
Singing River Health System located in Jackson County, MS
228-809-5000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.