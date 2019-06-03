Pratt Paterson, the Director of Wilmer Hall joined us on Studio10 to talk about this years Kyser Miree Memorial Fishing Tournament.
Buy your tickets now for the 9th annual KMMFT on June 8! It's also free fishing day so any and everyone can participate!
Great prizes: Yeti Coolers, Polar Bear Coolers, polarized sunglasses, Shimano Reels, art by Frank Ledbetter and Hank Buffkin, and a $250 cash prize for master angler.
It all gets started at the Mobile Big Game Fishing Club at Orange Beach Marina, with a weigh station at Pelican Pub on Dauphin Island.
Offshore (Adults & Children):
Red Snapper
King Mackerel
Inshore (Adults & Children):
Speckled Trout
Slot Redfish (Alabama)
Inshore (Children only):
Croaker
Buy your tickets now at https://www.wilmerhall.org/donate
