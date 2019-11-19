Get your Christmas shopping started at the Port City Craftsmen Craft Show! All the fun is on November 22, 2019 through November 24, 2019. Friday and Saturday hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday is 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tickets are $3 at the door or $2 if you bring a canned good. They are donating all the canned goods to the Bay Area Food Bank. You can also bring a new, or gently used, coat for "Coats for Kids." They will accept any coat size donated. It is all taking place at the ABBA Shrine in West Mobile.
Details include:
When: November 22-24, 2019
Where: ABBA Shrine 7701 Hitt Rd, Mobile, Al. 36695
Hours: Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.- 5p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Tickets: $3 at the door
