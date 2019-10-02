USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital is excited to announce our 7th annual Trick or Trot 5K and Fun Run taking place on Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the USA Moulton Tower. Thanks to you we've raised nearly $200,000 to support our Pediatric Emergency Department. Help us reach the finish line and join us for this family friendly race and Monster Mash after party that offers something for everyone. Don't forget your costume!
To learn more click on the video link or visit:
https://www.usahealthsystem.com/events/trick-or-trot-5k-and-fun-run
