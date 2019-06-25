GulfQuest’s annual 4th of July Celebration is going to be inside the museum from 2pm-7pm, and in Cooper Riverside Park from 2pm-9pm on Thursday, July 4th. They are offering reduced admission to the museum and a waterslide in the park.
Food and beverages will be available for sale in the Galley during operating hours, as well as outside in the Promenade. Admission to the museum is $5, tickets to the waterslide are $5, and parking is $5 in the GulfQuest parking lot.
Tickets to the museum can be preordered at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-gulfquest-4th-of-july-celebration-exhibits-access-tickets-61242712602
Waterslide tickets can be purchased at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-gulfquest-4th-of-july-celebration-waterslide-tickets-61244876073
Fireworks start at 9pm, with local bands Mobile Pops playing at 7 and Emerge Show & Band playing until 11pm.
The mission of GulfQuest is to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to understand and appreciate the Gulf Coast’s rich maritime heritage through exhibits, programs and activities.
