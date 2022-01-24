The Artys, presented by Mobile Arts Council, will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Steeple on Saint Francis. Tickets are available online at
www.mobilearts.org/theartys for $35 and will also be available for $45 at the door. The 17th annual awards show will feature a cash bar and live performances by the Symone French Trio, Bent Broadway, Mobile Ballet, Chickasaw Civic Theatre, and Mobile Opera.
This year, the arts organization is honoring Frida Schnitzler, Amanda Youngblood, the
Downtown Mobile Alliance, Alabama Contemporary Art Center, Lawrence Specker, Mobile International Festival, Headphones On, William (Bill) Watts, Soynika Edwards-Bush, Mary and Charles Rodning, and Scott Wright. This year’s Arty awards, which are always an original work of art, have been created by mixed-media artist Mary Elizabeth Kimbrough.
We will also feature a segment called "The Final Curtain,” which will acknowledge and honor the individuals who have recently passed away (2019-present) but played a significant role in our arts and cultural community.
The Artys is Mobile's ONLY arts award program that recognizes both impact and excellence across all realms of the arts. Now in its 17th year, this awards program has presented awards to individuals, businesses, and organizations who are dedicated to improving the arts and cultural scene in the Mobile area.
Mobile Arts Council
70 N Joachim Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Phone: 251-432-9796
