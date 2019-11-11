Mondays are Great Founder, Author of The BET and founder of Hackbarth Delivery Services, Rob Hackbarth, stopped by the studio to talk about the latest! Rob shares the story of how he took the gift of a special baseball game at the age of 11 and the lessons he learned to grow a fledgling two-person company into a premier regional carrier making thousands of daily deliveries across the Southeast and Midwest.
You can hear Hackbarth speak about his winning formula of how to beat the odds and succeed at her leadership workshop on January 14, 2020 at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce. You can purchase his new book now at this website or locally at the Haunted Bookshop. To register for his leadership workshop, you can register on his website or Facebook.
