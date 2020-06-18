"THE CAN MAN is here! What kind of CAN do you want? 10 yard, 15, 20 Yard... Anything YOU want! YOU’VE come to the right MAN Cause I’m THE CAN MAN."
We met up with Hunter Rodriguez, "The Can Man", to learn more about his business and ways they're also giving back to the community. Hunter is nominated for Best Mobilian Right Now in the 2020 Nappie awards. Visit votenappies.com to check it out.
Here's some information provided by the folks at "The Can Man":
We offer Residential and Commercial dumpster rentals for all types of junk removal projects, ranging from 10 to 20 cubic yards in dimension. If you need to rent a can for a project cleanup, worksite cleanup, or just general usage, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll make the process quick and affordable and answer all of your questions about renting our cans. We provide upfront pricing that includes delivery, disposal, pickup and your rental period. Our team will go over what you can put in the dumpster so you can clean up effectively. We’ll help you to determine the size you need, advise you on the length of the rental period and what to do about contaminated or white debris. You can order a dumpster seven days a week online and Monday (8 a.m. – 8 p.m. EST) through Sunday just a phone call. We offer dumpster sizes to accommodate your project at low, flat rates.
The Can Man
(251) 645-2826
email: service@thecanman.com
Find Canman on Social Media as well!
