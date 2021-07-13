The Child Advocacy Center is gearing up for its Cheers to Children! Changes are in store for this years event. Joe spoke with Billy Williams about the annual event.
The following information was provided by The Child Advocacy Center:
Cheers to Children usually is a wine tasting and auction held at El PAPI but this year, due to the Pandemic, we are being cautious, we will have a NON-EVENT on Monday, July 26. This year we ask you to donate $35 per person in place of an event ticket to the CAC. We ask that you dine at home and enjoy a glass of wine. All proceeds from this non-event benefit services at the CAC. You can click on the donate button on our web site, www.cacmobile.org or on face book or mail your check to the CAC. This is a major event to help fund free services to children in our community who have been abused.
The Child Advocacy Center is a non-profit agency providing free services for children who have been sexually and/or severely physically abused. 28 professionals from 8 different agencies work together under one roof to provide healing services. www.cacmobile.org and like us on Facebook.
1351 Springhill Ave. Mobile, Al. 36604
251-432-1101.
