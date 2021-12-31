The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Forever First Lady is a copyrighted play that is being presented by Today’s Entertainment out of Tallahassee, FL. This is a Play based on the Obstacles that Michelle Obama faced while in the White House It is being powered by Hase Production and the Stellar PR Group out of Mobile, AL. For more information regarding the play, please feel free to contact the pages on Facebook and Instagram, “Forever First Lady”
The Forever First Lady Play is set to hit the stage in Mobile, AL at 8pm (Doors Open at 7pm) on Saturday, January 8th at the Mobile Civic Center!
Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com
