How do you move an airport from one side of the city to the other? Our next "Perspectives with Eric Reynolds" this Saturday morning, takes a look at the big plans by the Moible Airport Authority to develop the Brookley Aeroplex, while relocating commercial airline traffic from Mobile Regional Airport in West Mobile.
MAA is now offering commercial airline flights from Brookley. In the last 50-years, Mobile may be the first and only major U.S. city to move commercial airline service from the suburbs to downtown. MAA President Chris Curry joins us to share the plan and the positive economic impact he and the authority believe the move will have on the port city.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.