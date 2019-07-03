Nothing says 4th of July like ice cold watermelon! You can get your fill at the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival. This annual tradition runs July 3-4, 2019 at Grand Bay Festival Park, 13500 US Highway 90, Grand Bay, AL.
On July 3, the festival is open from 3:00pm-7:00pm and there's free admission (no watermelon given away on July 3). On July 4, the festival is open 8:00am-4:00pm, and admission is $5 per car. Ice cold watermelon will be sliced and given free all day July 4. The two-day festival features games for all ages, arts & crafts vendors, food vendors and more.
grandbaywatermelonfestival.org
Find on Facebook
