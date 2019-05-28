The Hangout is proud to announce the start of the Pirates and Princesses Breakfast Adventure series. The Pirates and Princesses Breakfast is a three-time daily show that features treasure hunts,
sing-along songs, games, magic tricks, laughs and more!
May 24th through August 15th, get immersed in the fun-filled adventure story of Cap’n Sch’meagull as he guides you around his lost island and searches for treasure! But beware, his magical nemesis Captain Blackhart is lurking around the corner!
The Pirates and Princesses Breakfast is a spin on the classic “Dinner and Movie” your family grew up with, featuring breakfast and a show with Gulf Shores' favorite slapstick pirate crew at The Hangout.
Join us on the beach this summer and enjoy a hearty breakfast full of laughs and games with the family!
Show times start at 8am, 9am, and 10am Daily. Adult Prices are $15, $8 for
Children, Kids 5 years and under are free!
Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas for the parents.
Reservation tickets are free for a limited time!
Make a reservation for your family at our pirates and princesses website!
https://www.thehangout.com/%20pirates-and-princesses-breakfast/
