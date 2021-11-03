The Hargrove Foundation will host its sixth annual gala at the Mobile Convention Center on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama. This year, all-star and all-pro athlete Bo Jackson, and Sarah Thomas, the NFL’s first female referee, will serve as the featured keynote speakers.
“We are excited to welcome two exciting sports legends to the Hargrove Foundation Gala this year,” says Micki Kohn, president of the Hargrove Foundation board of directors. “We look forward to joining together once again with our community and embracing the spirit of giving for the causes we support.”
Bo Jackson is considered one of the greatest all-around athletes in history, excelling as an acclaimed NFL sportsman and major league baseball player. He was drafted by the New York Yankees out of high school, but he instead chose
to attend Auburn University in Alabama. Jackson lettered in three sports at Auburn, but made his biggest impact on the football field, where he was twice named a consensus All-American running back (1983 and 1985) and won the
1985 Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,786 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jackson launched his professional football career in 1986 when he was selected by the Los Angeles Raiders of the NFL - the same year that he made his major league baseball debut. During his professional baseball career, he played for the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago White Sox and the California Angels. In 1989, Jackson was named to the American League All-Star team during a season in which he established career highs with 32 home runs and 105 runs batted in. The following year, he rushed for 698 yards and five touchdowns over 10 games to earn Pro Bowl honors, thus becoming the first athlete to make all-star teams in two major North American sports.
In April 2015, Sarah Thomas was one of nine new game officials added to the NFL officiating roster, making history as the first full-time female official in the NFL. Legendary in her own right, her hat, whistle, and flag from the September 13, 2015 game between Kansas City and Houston are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Thomas previously achieved a historic milestone in 2007 when she became the first female to officiate for the NCAA’s Major College Football Division Bowl. In early January 2019, it was announced that Thomas would make
history again as the first female to officiate a postseason NFL game. To wrap up her 2020 season, Thomas shattered the glass ceiling as she was selected to work Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, making her the first female to ever
work a Super Bowl.
The Hargrove Foundation invites you to join the celebration of the Foundation’s 10-year anniversary, with more than $2.4 million granted to support education, health and human services, arts and culture, and qualified sports activities. In addition to the core sectors that the Hargrove Foundation supports, it has also provided $100,000 in COVID-19 relief, offering assistance when needed the most. It is through the generosity of partners and the Hargrove team that all 16 communities where Hargrove’s offices are located have been served.
Jackson and Thomas are the latest additions to a high-caliber list of the Hargrove Foundation’s keynote speakers, including John Stallworth, Pro Football Hall of Famer; Gen. Russell Honoré, retired United States commander of Joint Task Force Katrina; Captain Scott Kelly, retired United States astronaut; Frank Abagnale, inspiration behind the Steven Spielberg film “Catch Me If You Can,” and most recently, Gen. Colin Powell in 2019. The Hargrove Foundation is honored to continue to host such renowned individuals in support of causes like the Hargrove Adaptive Toy project, which modifies toy vehicles for children with mobility limitations, helping them gain independence, motor skills, vocabulary, and more.
Mark your calendars early for this truly remarkable event – visit hargrovefoundation.org for further details including ticket sales and sponsorships. The Hargrove Foundation is the charitable link of the Hargrove family of companies and is funded by the generosity of teammates and donors. Working as one team to support the communities in which we live and
work, the Foundation is Hargrove’s vehicle for making a true difference in the lives of others. The Foundation is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization and supports the following four sectors: education, arts and culture, qualified
sports activities, and health and human services. For more information, visit their website.
