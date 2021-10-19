Tarah Keech joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about an upcoming summit. Tarah is a life and leadership coach and the founder of the Inspired Leader's Summit and Awards. She is hosting a virtual event February 1-3, 2022.
Tickets include access to:
- 3 days of live panel discussions from real-life experts on modern leadership
- Topics of discussion include Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), Mentorship, and Innovative Leadership (like how to lead remote / work-from-home teams)
- Live mentoring! Get your questions answered by these mentors.
- Special workshop as a lead-up event: “Reverse-Engineer Your Career” Virtual Live Workshop
- Exclusive networking and Get-to-Know-Your-Mentors events
- Replays
Tarah Keech Coaching
- LinkedIn @tarahkeechcoaching
- For tickets and to learn more about The Inspired Leader’s Summit: theinsipredleaderssummit.com/
