Joe Jefferson Players is excited to bring Puffs to our stage! For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Puffs follows the story of Wayne Hopkins — a boy from New Mexico who is neither brave, smart, nor a snake — when he finds out he’s a wizard.
Upon his arrival at a certain school of magic and magic, he’s placed into the Puffs: a group of well meaning, loyal rejects. Over the next seven years, he’ll try to learn magic; try not to have his life ruined by his four-eyed nemesis; and try to not to get hurt in what is actually a very dangerous place to for unsupervised children to be. Sometimes he will succeed. Partially.
Joe Jefferson Players encourage everyone to come dressed in your wizardly best and enjoy the show! Puffs runs January 14-30, 2022, with performances on Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on our website at https://joejeffersonplayers.com/buy-tickets/.
For ticketing questions patrons can call or email our Box Office. Phone number: 251-471-1534 Email: Boxoffice@joejeffersonplayers.com
For the safety of our actors and patrons, masks will be required to be worn at all performances and for the entirety of the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.