The following information was provided by organizers:
Sister Act the Musical opens this FRIDAY! Our nuns are ready to 'Take You to Heaven' and 'Spread the Love Around' to all of our audiences! WE hope you 'Bless Our Show' and come see one of our 9 performances!
We will have our traditional Opening Night Celebration after the show on Friday August 6 which will include delicious food provided by Chef Booker Catering so you don't want to miss opening night!
We are also bringing back our amazing Raffle Basket during the run of Sister Act! The winner will be pulled during intermission of the final performance on August 22! This basket will include gift cards to businesses around JJP and much more (We will have gift cards for Butch Cassidy's, Cammie's Old Dutch, Robert Moore Christmas, and much more!). Make sure to bring some extra cash for a chance to win!
Don't forget about our Ice Cream Social Sundays! We will have ice cream from Cammie's Old Dutch in a special flavor (to be announced soon!) that will be served for $2 a scoop during intermission at all 3 Sunday matinee performances! We know our audiences have LOVED this in the past so we are so excited to bring this back again!
We are so excited to get back to live theater with full audiences and bring life back to our theater! We hope you will join us and come out to see Sister Act the Musical!
For more information, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.