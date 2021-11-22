River Noire Creative Agency is where culture and social responsibility connect. Launched in 2020, our agency focuses on helping entrepreneurs sustain + grow viable businesses through full service consulting, digital content creation, advertising and marketing. We are committed to supporting the business owners, artists, creatives, makers, dreamers, and doers who make up our community of talented individuals.
In partnership with the Waterfront Rescue Mission of Mobile, River Noire is collecting gently worn and new sneakers from Nov. 1 - Dec. 15 to provide relief for the homeless community during the holidays. The Knew Kicks Sneaker Drive—a social project—is aiming to collect over 1000 pairs of sneakers to donate to the Waterfront Rescue Mission of Mobile. Local businesses, such as the Innovation Portal, Mission Fitness, The Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama - Kiwanis Branch, Secret Scientist, and more, have signed on as donation sites for the city. Anyone can help by simply donating gently worn and/or new sneakers.
