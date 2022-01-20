The following information was provided by JLM:
Junior League of Mobile (JLM) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.
Junior League of Mobile is actively recruiting women for our next class of community volunteers and leaders. Join us for our first Virtual Admissions Open House on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. Please join us for an opportunity to meet active members; learn more about the mission, history, and values of JLM; and better understand the membership requirements and application process.
We will also be hosting a community health panel, Real Talk for Women, sponsored by USA Health, on Tuesday, March 22. This event is open to all members of the community and features a Q&A session with a panel of local doctors across several specialties.
You can learn more by visiting www.juniorleaguemobile.org or following the events on Facebook:
Junior League of Mobile
57 N. Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL 36607
Phone: (251) 471-3348
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.