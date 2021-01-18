This smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic ‘50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!
The Marvelous Wonderettes
January 21-24, 2021 at The PACT Theatre Company
Thursday-Saturday shows begin at 7:30pm | Sunday shows begin at 2pm.
The PACT Theatre Company is a non-profit performing arts training center with a mission of promoting and preserving the art of theatre, music, and dance through education and performance.
Each student receives training designed to accommodate his or her skill level and interests and explore various styles of dance, methods of acting and music. The PACT Theatre Company strives to keep art alive by encouraging students to express themselves through their movements and voice while also helping students to find their style. While training at The PACT students also learn terminology and life skills.
5025 Cottage Hill Road
Mobile, AL 36609
