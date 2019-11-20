The Masked Singer is back on Fox10 tonight! The show is promising to reveal a "True Star" when someone is unmasked at the end of the show.
Last week, The Ladybug, Kelly Osborne was unmasked. Who will it be tonight?
Dan from iHeart Media's "Dan and Shelby' joined us on Studio10 to discuss the show. Click on the video link to check it out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.