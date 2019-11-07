This Saturday at 9am, Perspectives with Eric Reynolds talks to officials with the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program. This organization, created under the provisions of the federal Clean Water Act, promotes the wise stewardship of coastal water quality.
The Mobile Bay N-E-P responds to emerging environmental challenges by working with business and industry leaders, as well as hundreds of volunteers to protect the delicate watersheds of the Gulf Coast.
This November at the Fairhope Film Festival, the Mobile Bay N-E-P’s film, “Flight of the Frigate Bird” will be shown. Beautifully photographed and narrated by singer/actress Shelby Lynne, the documentary tells the unique history of Dauphin Island. The film talks to families who have called the barrier island home for several generations. It highlights the need to keep Dauphin Island safe from environmental hazards.
