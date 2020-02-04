Steve Joynt, the author of "Mobile Mask: The Reveler's Guide to Mardi Gras" magazine, joined us on Studio10 to preview the 2020 edition!
The magazine is filled with great stories having to do with all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. From articles, to parade and ball schedules and more... it's a must have for the Carnival Season.
Click on the link to see the interview.
For more on Mobile Mask and to get your copy visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.