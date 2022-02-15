The Mystic Squirrels of Bienville (Mystic SOBs) depict the adorable squirrel tricksters of Mobile’s Bienville Square. For the fourth year, they will parade at the “tail” end of the Joe Cain Marching Society’s People’s Parade on Sunday, February 27th. They are currently looking for more furry friends to join them in the festivities in 2022! Registration includes a parade day party, a handmade squirrel mask, peanut throws courtesy of A & M Peanut Shop, and participation in the parade! All proceeds will go towards supporting the Mobile Arts Council's programs and services.
To participate with the Mystic SOBs, you must register in-person or online through the Mobile Arts Council’s website. The Mystic SOB’s will be invited to get to know their fellow rodents at a “Squirrel Soiree” at the Mobile Arts Council’s gallery at 6 S. Joachim Street before the parade begins. Members will be able to bring their wagons and throws to the gallery to store or temporarily drop off before the parade. All members must wear a squirrel mask (provided) and a tail (available for purchase on Amazon, but you can also make your own) in the parade. All other costume items and themes are open. Find out more and join us this Carnival season by visiting www.mobilearts.org/2022-sobs!
Mobile Arts Council, 70 N Joachim Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Phone: 251-432-9796
