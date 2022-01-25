The PACT Theatre Company’s production of The Marvelous Wonderettes, the smash-hit musical, will play at the brand new theatre at The PACT Theatre Company from January 27th to February 14th. Back by popular demand Take a cotton-candied colored musical trip down memory lane to the 1950s & ’60s.
Returning to the stage will be Morgan Davidson as Cindy Lou, Hannah Love as Missy, Lillian Odom as Suzy, and Emma Walker as Betty Jean! Rounding out the cast is our understudies, Marley Hall, Annabelle Steele, Caroline Williams, and Ashley McIntyre. Musically directed by Christie Breland and Directed and Choreographed by Jacob Rowe, this show is sure to give you a night full of laughing, crying, and all-around family fun! Don't miss our special Valentine's Day show on February 14!
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a jukebox musical comedy based on a book by Roger Bean. The show, which uses pop songs from the 1950’s and 1960’s as a vehicle to tell its story, pays homage to the high school song leader squads of the 50’s. When called upon to perform at their senior prom as a last-minute replacement, Springfield High song leaders Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, rally together to entertain their classmates in four-part harmony. The second act shows the four ten years later at a high school reunion. The musical includes the songs “Lollipop”, “Dream Lover”, “Stupid Cupid”, “Lipstick on Your Collar”, “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me”, “It’s My Party”, and “It’s In His Kiss”.
For tickets and information visit thepactmobile.com or Facebook.com/thepactmobile. Tickets are on sale now!
