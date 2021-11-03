Disney's Beauty & the Beast will be directed and choreographed by Jacob Rowe and musically directed by Christie Breland.
The Box Office and Foyer doors will open 45 minutes prior to each show, theater doors will open 30 minutes prior to the show. Concessions will also be available for purchase in The Benjamin M. & Joseph E. Pelham Foyer. There will be a cash bar open before the show and during intermission. Card & Cash only.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, tells of Belle, a young woman in a small town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the spell will be broken and he will be transformed into his former self. But, if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Your whole family will love this tale as old as time filled with PACT magic.
About The PACT Theatre Company:
The PACT Theatre Company was founded in 2018 with a mission to train and educate local students and present innovative professional-quality theatre experiences for our community and surrounding areas. The PACT is nationally & locally recognized for its high-quality performances and innovative training methods in performing arts. We produce three to four main-stage shows each season. This includes our large-scale Fall & Spring musical open to all ages, as well as two more intimate shows in the Winter & Summer. We offer unique and innovative musical theatre summer camps every year, where a full musical is produced in two weeks. Our Academy offers weekly training in dance, acting, music as well as private coaching in audition prep, preparing our students to continue their training as they proceed in their next steps in life. Our alumni go on to study in collegiate theater programs across the nation and pursue careers in arts or use the skills they learn with The PACT in their career of choice. Our academy and productions are provided for children and adults of all ages, abilities, and cultural heritages. The PACT strives to keep the arts alive by encouraging students to express themselves through their movements and voice while also helping students to find their style. We strive to produce quality and professional shows on the Gulf Coast for families and individuals to enjoy.
The PACT has been fortunate to have many members of the theatre industry work with our students. Some of these individuals include Heidi Blickenstaff (Disney’s Freaky Friday, Broadway’s Something Rotten, Title of Show); Cassie Levy (Disney’s Frozen on Broadway, Hair, Ghost); Denis Jones (Broadway: Legally Blonde, Holiday Inn, A Chorus Line); Aurelia Williams-Philpotts (Once on This Island) and more. We have also received multiple Nappie awards including Best Theatre Group, Best Performance of the Year, and Best Local Actor or Singer! Our competition team has competed at the largest theatre festival in the world, Junior Theatre Festival (JTF), and has walked away twice with the highest award a group can win, Overall Outstanding Production. At JTF, we have won awards in acting, dance, and music. Our students have won the highest awards available to individual students, Outstanding Performance by an Individual, and All-Festival Award at JTF. Our company has traveled to Georgia, Florida, and Texas to perform and compete.
Any questions, please email development@thepactmobile.com!
