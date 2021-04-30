Chelsey visited The PACT Theatre Company in Mobile to get a sneak peak of their new production. Tickets are selling fast, order yours today to see Disney's Newsies.
The PACT Theatre Company’s production of Newsies, the smash-hit musical, will play at the brand new theatre at The PACT Theatre Company from April 22 to May 9. The musical features a score by eight-time Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by four-time Tony Award® winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Torch Song Trilogy). For information on tickets, visit thepactmobile.com.
Newsies’s longevity and reach has been driven from the beginning by an indefatigable fan base. Beginning as a pilot regional production, Newsies was called to New York by critical acclaim and now Newsies is coming to the Gulf Coast community this Spring.
Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged “newsies,” who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what’s right.
Newsies is inspired by the real-life ‘Newsboy Strike of 1899,’ when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsies on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst and other powerful newspaper publishers.
The stage version introduces eight brand-new songs by the original team of Menken and Feldman, including a song written specifically for the national tour called “Letter from the Refuge,” while keeping many of the beloved songs from the film, including “Carrying the Banner,” ”Seize the Day,” “King of New York” and “Santa Fe.”
For tickets and information visit thepactmobile.com or Facebook.com/thepactmobile. Tickets are on sale now!
DETAILS
Start: April 22nd
Where: The PACT Theatre Company
End: May 9th
Website: https://thepactmobile.com/
Time: 7:30pm/2:00pm
Email: boxoffice@thepactmobile.com
Address: 5025 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL 36609
Phone: 251.307.5056
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.