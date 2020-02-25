When the beads, MoonPies and stuffed animals go flying through the air, not all of them end up in the outstretched hands of screaming parade-goers. Many of these trinkets and treasures are left to pile up in the streets, leaving Downtown Mobile littered with the remnants of Mardi Gras revelry.
Cleaning up after parades is a monumental challenge, but the Mobile Public Works Department says it's up for the task! We got an inside look at how crews tackle the massive mess of Mardi Gras.
