The Performing Arts Center is excited to host Summer programs throughout the months of June and July. It will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living in Mobile.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pickup at 5 p.m.
June 14th-18th
‘SingOut’ Getting to Know Your Voice/Instruments/Performing
June 21st-25th
Art is Fun
June 28th-July 2nd
Step Into The Spotlight
July 12th-16th
Exploring the Art of Mother Nature
July 19th-23rd
Places Please
For more information, email sunnyboypc@aol.ccom and visit their Facebook page.
