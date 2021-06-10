The Performing Arts Center is excited to host Summer programs throughout the months of June and July. It will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living in Mobile.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pickup at 5 p.m. 

June 14th-18th   

SingOut’ Getting to Know Your Voice/Instruments/Performing 

June 21st-25th   

Art is Fun 

 

  June 28th-July 2nd

Step Into The Spotlight

July 12th-16th

Exploring the Art of Mother Nature

July 19th-23rd   

Places Please  

 

For more information, email sunnyboypc@aol.ccom and visit their Facebook page. 

