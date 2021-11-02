The Seventh Annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place in Pensacola, FL November 4-15, 2021 at various locations throughout the destination. Foo Foo Fest is a 12-day celebration featuring culturally creative happenings, events, and moments all under one banner, attracting visitors to the beautiful destination of Pensacola, FL. Over the 12-day span, visitors can enjoy events of high artistic and cultural caliber, delivered with a hefty does of Southern sophistication.
For more information on festival events, visit www.foofoofest.com.
STAMPED LGBTQ+ Film Festival is taking place Nov. 12 from 5 - 9 p.m. and Nov. 14 from Noon - 9 p.m. at the Pensacola Cultural Center. For more information on the events, visit: https://www.foofoofest.com/2021-events/stamped-lgbtq-film-festival/
