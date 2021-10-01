Celebrate Fall with The Shoppes at ABBA Shrine. This event is a vendor showcase with over 80 confirmed booths. It all takes place this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 per person and children 12 and younger are free. 

Free parking and concessions will be available for you. For more information visit this website.

Address: 7701 Hitt Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
Phone(251) 633-5195

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.