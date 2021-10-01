Celebrate Fall with The Shoppes at ABBA Shrine. This event is a vendor showcase with over 80 confirmed booths. It all takes place this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 per person and children 12 and younger are free.
Free parking and concessions will be available for you. For more information visit this website.
