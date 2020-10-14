The following information was provided by Bubba "His X. Mark" Twain:
Throughout the history of all humanity, including the native people in the western hemisphere, God made his existence known through the use of symbols (menorah's 9 candles, Star of David, spiral petroglyphs in Choco Canyon, Infinity sign) and numbers (3(Pi), 6 and 9). For example, using the "reduced" form of gematria, the word emet (Truth) has the value of 9. Chapter 3 - Norma, I now know; is what I believe is the true meaning of E=Mc², or mathematical proof that God exist, Christ lived and will return again, Pi=3 not 3.14, Big Bang Law, String Law, operating system logic for quantum computers, God created the Universe in 6 days (24 years) and rested on the 7th day (- 4 years). My findings could lead to the cure for cancer and many other fatal illnesses, if Chapter - 3 is confirmed as God's Truth to all humanity by the world's wise men and women. I pray my assumptions are correct, and that someone recommends my book to their friends through email, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and/or Facebook to find someone that will help me publish my findings in a Physics Journal and subsequently leading to a means to save the lives of your love ones and fellow human beings.
Please view my video of Chapter 1- The Message in a Bottle: Norma, I Now Know, on my Bubba Twain YouTube site,
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHJgfUQ935AV0pjLXGJLy2w
I retired from the Department of State in October 2016 after 15 years as a Construction Project Manager, 15 years - US Army Corps of Engineers as a Real Estate Technician and Civil Engineer Technician, 3 years - US Army Moral Support and Welfare Theatre Department for Fort Hood and Fort Polk as Artistic Director, and 9 years - National Park Service as a General Engineer. Graduated from the University of Alabama in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.